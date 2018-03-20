Seoul, South Korea (CNN) They wowed the crowd at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang with hits like "Peek-a-boo" and "Bad Boy," and soon the girls from K-pop group Red Velvet will be synchronizing their steps on a stage in the North Korean capital.

The all-girl singing quintet will be part of a troupe of South Korean pop stars who'll be performing in Pyongyang, the South Korean Unification Ministry announced Tuesday.

It will be the first time since 2005 that South Korean performers have gone to North Korea to put on shows.

South and North Korea held face-to-face talks Tuesday in the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone to discuss the upcoming trip.

There's been an uptick in diplomatic back-and-forth between Seoul and Pyongyang since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced in January that his country was interested in sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics.

