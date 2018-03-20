(CNN) A woman sits on the floor of a classroom, nursing her baby while simultaneously taking a high-stakes exam, as dozens of other students around her do the same.

The extraordinary scene, set in a private university in Afghanistan's Daykundi province, was captured in a compelling photo that went viral on social media.

Jahan Taab, 25, was taking an entrance exam -- called the Kankor exam -- for the social science course at Nasirkhosraw Higher Education Institute in Nilli city when her two-month baby started crying, according to Yahya Erfan, a lecturer at the university who was monitoring the test.

So, she left her desk, sat cross-legged on the floor and kept writing up the answers, while taking care of her baby.

Jahan Taab, 25, taking Kankor exam in Afghanistan's Daykundi province

The scene was so powerful that Erfan took his phone and snapped a few shots, which he later posted on his Facebook account

