(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- An explosion at a FedEx facility in Texas may be connected to the four blasts that have rattled Austin, investigators say.
-- A armed student is dead after he shot and wounded two others at a Maryland high school.
-- President Donald Trump said he congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his election win. GOP Sen. John McCain called out Trump for congratulating "dictators."
-- Facebook is under pressure to explain how its users' personal information was exploited for political purposes.
-- Three women who are suing Bill O'Reilly for defamation have asked a judge to allow their settlement agreements to be made public.
-- In light of recent disasters, United Airlines has suspended its pet cargo flights.
-- Producers of "The Crown" have apologized to the stars of the show for thrusting them into a pay equity debate.
-- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed some wedding cake details.
-- Birth control pills for men are on the horizon, researchers say.
-- Ohio's feeling the puppy love -- the state may soon name the Labrador retriever as its official dog.