Australians flee to the beach to avoid a massive coastal bushfire

(CNN) A massive bushfire has engulfed a small town in southeastern Australia, destroying more than 100 buildings and forcing hundreds of residents to flee to beaches or evacuate to nearby towns, authorities said.

The fire, which has burned 1,200 hectares of bush, hit the coastal town of Tathra in New South Wales (NSW) on Sunday evening.

Debris from destroyed homes and a burnt-out car covers the ground in Tathra, Australia.

Extreme heat and strong winds contributed to the quick spread of bushfire, leading to mass evacuations, according to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

There are no reports of residents missing or seriously injured, though a number of people have been treated for smoke inhalation, she said.

Firefighters saved approximately 400 houses from the flames, but 69 homes were destroyed and 39 damaged. The fire also destroyed 30 caravans or cabins, according to the Rural Fire Service