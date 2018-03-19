As storms pummel the Southeast, New England braces for another nor'easter

(CNN) It doesn't look like winter is giving up easily.

Storms with large hail and damaging winds are smacking the Southeast on this last day of winter, according to the National Weather Service. About 20 million people are in the path of these severe storms, and the areas most at risk are parts of Tennessee, northeastern Mississippi, northern Alabama and northwest Georgia, according to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

The bull's-eye of this storm is northern Alabama, CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said. In a 4 p.m. press conference, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the state is "not taking this situation lightly."

"My team and I have been monitoring this system throughout the day," she said. "The exact locations of where these storms will form are unpredictable."

The NWS said that "a large and extremely dangerous" tornado had developed near Russellville, Alabama.

