(CNN) Spring begins Tuesday, but winter isn't ready to retire just yet.

A low-pressure system moving across the Southeast Monday is expected to develop into yet another nor'easter beginning Tuesday, according to CNN meteorologist Jenn Varian. This incoming storm, which will bring rain and snow across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, will be the fourth storm to ravage the East Coast in less than three weeks.

The weather models on Monday show the storm tracking closer to the coast than the day before, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said Monday morning, meaning there's a higher likelihood for snow in the biggest East Coast cities.

Read More