(CNN) The minor children of David and Louise Turpin, the California couple accused of holding their 13 children captive and torturing 12 of them, are now in two foster homes, a source close to the investigation said Monday.

Word of the six children's new homes follows a statement from Corona Regional Medical Center CEO Mark Uffer announcing that the Turpin siblings had been released from the hospital. He did not provide further details, citing privacy laws.

"On behalf of all of us at CRMC, we wish these brave siblings continued strength as they take the next steps in their journey," he said.

The two youngest are now in one foster home in Riverside County, while the other four are at another home in the county. No home was able to accommodate all six children, the source said. The two youngest, in particular, will require a great deal of attention, according to the source.

"Their education was nonexistent," the source said. "The 17-year-old, who escaped, has a first-grade level education."

