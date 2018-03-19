NTSB calls for ban on 'unsafe harness systems' after NYC helicopter crash

(CNN) The National Transportation Safety Board wants the Federal Aviation Administration to ban commercial flights' use of harness systems that don't allow for easy release during emergencies.

The helicopter is hoisted by crane from the East River on March 12.

"The harness system provided to the passengers on the accident flight was not evaluated by the FAA," according to the NTSB release.

"Definitive action needs to be taken," he said.

Liberty Helicopters posted a statement on its website after the crash, saying it was "focused on supporting the families affected by this tragic accident and on fully cooperating with the FAA and NTSB investigations."