5 things for March 19: Austin bombing, North Korea, Donald Trump

(CNN) Good morning! We hope you enjoyed the special Sunday evening newsletter. Let us know what you thought about it. Now, here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door .

Austin explosion

North Korea

There's lots of diplomatic activity going on in advance of a possible meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Finland is hosting representatives from North Korea, South Korea and the US for talks on denuclearization. The American representatives at these talks won't be government officials though, since the US does not have a diplomatic presence in North Korea.

Meanwhile, Sweden is reportedly helping negotiate the release of three Americans held captive in the North. Freeing the Americans -- Kim Hak-song, Kim Sang-duk and Kim Dong Chul -- would undoubtedly be "a huge deal" for the US, a source told CNN.

Russia election

Exit polls say Vladimir Putin won Russia's presidential election , but we already knew Putin would come out on top. He had no real opposition to run against, and Alexei Navalny, the person who might have mounted a legitimate challenge, was barred from running . Putin, a former KGB spy, has dominated Russian politics for 18 years and is already Russia's longest-serving leader since Joseph Stalin. He will now rule for another six years when he'll be 71, and obliged by law to step down. But he hasn't prepped a successor yet, so he may try to find a way to extend his power beyond his term.

President Trump

there was no collusion between his 2016 campaign team and Russia

the investigation should have never been started

Mueller's team is full of Democrats. To a lot of folks this sounds like Trump prepping to cross the red line and fire the special counsel.

Lawmakers hit back on the Sunday talk shows. Democrats demanded that action be taken to protect Mueller, while Republicans issued threats of their own to the President. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham was the most direct , saying on CNN's "State of the Union" that firing Mueller "would be the beginning of the end of his presidency."

Facebook