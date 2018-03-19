FIU resumes classes, but life 'will be far from normal' after bridge collapse

(CNN) Florida International University plans to hold a moment of silence Monday at 1:47 p.m. -- four days to the minute after a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a bustling roadway in Miami.

Classes resumed Monday, but the bridge's deadly collapse means life "will be far from normal," the university said in a statement. The accident Thursday afternoon left six people dead and has rattled FIU, a public university with an enrollment of about 50,000 students.

"This tragedy hits home. We all had family and friends in the area, and we're shaken," FIU President Mark Rosenberg said

A message from President Rosenberg. Tomorrow we will have a moment of silence at 1:47p.m. Please join us wherever you are and keep the victims and the families in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/P17gxhVWHt — FIU (@FIU) March 18, 2018

The $14.2 million bridge was built to avoid such a tragedy. Last August, a university student attempting to cross Southwest 8th Street, the busy thoroughfare alongside campus, was hit by a vehicle and died.

The pedestrian bridge, designed by FIGG Engineering-Bridge Group and built by MCM Construction, was designed to straddle 8th Street and connect the campus to the nearby Sweetwater neighborhood, where thousands of students live. The bridge was built using Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) technology, a method that is supposed to be more cost effective and quicker than other options.

