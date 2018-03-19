Delta misroutes puppy on cross-country trip

(CNN) Thank goodness it didn't stay in Vegas.

An Idaho man says his new 8-week-old puppy appears happy and healthy despite being flown across the country to the wrong airport -- landing in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City before finally arriving in his arms Sunday.

Owner Josh Schlaich had vented his frustration with Delta Air Lines on Facebook when the white and brindle puppy failed to arrive Saturday as scheduled and he was unable to get any answers by phone.

According to Delta, the dog left Richmond, Virginia, and was due to fly into Boise on Saturday evening, connecting in Detroit and Minneapolis. But Delta said the dog wasn't going to make its connecting flight, so it was sent to a kennel in Detroit for the night.

Sunday morning, the puppy was flown to Minneapolis -- but then Delta said it "misrouted" the puppy and it ended up in Las Vegas. The puppy was then put on a plane to Salt Lake City, finally making it to Boise on Sunday night.

