Today's the 100th anniversary of daylight saving time. Forgive us if we don't bake a cake

(CNN) Here's to all the years of screwing up our sleep.

Daylight saving time turns 100 today, but we doubt anyone's going to throw a party.

On this day in 1918, Congress passed the Standard Time Act that established time zones and daylight saving time.

This wacky idea to move around time was first proposed by none other than Benjamin Franklin way back in 1784. But it wasn't passed in this country until near the end of World War I.

The President at the time, Woodrow Wilson, had the good sense to try and kill this thing by vetoing it, but lawmakers overrode it anyway.