(CNN) Police have identified the six people who died when a pedestrian bridge crumbled Thursday west of downtown Miami, Florida.

On Saturday, Miami-Dade County Police Director Juan Perez said he believed the death toll would not increase. "This ends with a tragedy of six. ... We are pretty confident that no one is left," he said.

Rescuers worked day and night to extract the victims and mangled cars from 950 tons of steel and concrete.

A police motorcade escorted the remains of five victims to the medical examiner's office. A sixth person died at the hospital.

The bridge was meant to connect the campus of Florida International University with a neighborhood that's home to 4,000 of its students.

Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami Emergency personnel respond to a deadly bridge collapse in Miami on Thursday, March 15. The bridge was installed Saturday at Florida International University. Hide Caption 1 of 12 Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami A rescue dog searches for victims after the bridge collapsed. Hide Caption 2 of 12 Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami Miami residents watch rescue crews work to remove victims from the debris. Hide Caption 3 of 12 Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami The president of Florida International University, Mark Rosenberg, speaks to reporters with Florida Gov. Rick Scott behind him. Rosenberg said FIU followed required processes during the bridge's construction and all contractors were certified by the state. Hide Caption 4 of 12 Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami A rescue dog and its handler work at the scene of the collapsed pedestrian bridge. At least six people were killed. Their identities were not immediately released as authorities worked to contact family members, Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said. Hide Caption 5 of 12 Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami Crews work at the scene. The structure's 950-ton main span had just been installed Saturday using an accelerated construction process meant in part to reduce the time that street traffic was halted. The bridge had been designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane. Hide Caption 6 of 12 Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami Rescue teams look for victims in cars trapped in the rubble. Hide Caption 7 of 12 Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami Multiple agencies responded to the scene. A spokeswoman with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CNN there were multiple injuries. Hide Caption 8 of 12 Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami Candace Pridemore took this photo of the collapsed bridge. "I was sitting in a truck," she said. "We were pulled over to the side working. I looked over and there was a bridge coming down. I started screaming, 'It's going, it's going down.'" Hide Caption 9 of 12 Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami Police block a road near the collapsed bridge. Hide Caption 10 of 12 Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami According to a fact sheet about the bridge on FIU's website, it cost $14.2 million to build and was funded as part of a $19.4 million grant from the US Department of Transportation. It was designed to withstand the strength of a Category 5 hurricane, the fact sheet said, and it was supposed to last for more than 100 years. Hide Caption 11 of 12 Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami Emergency personnel work at the scene. Hide Caption 12 of 12