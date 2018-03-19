Breaking News

Miami bridge collapse victims: A student, father of three and a businessman 'who would help anybody'

By Susannah Cullinane

Updated 1:01 AM ET, Mon March 19, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bridge collapses at Florida college
Bridge collapses at Florida college

    JUST WATCHED

    Bridge collapses at Florida college

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bridge collapses at Florida college 01:18

(CNN)Police have identified the six people who died when a pedestrian bridge crumbled Thursday west of downtown Miami, Florida.

With a pause to pray, rescuers retrieve last of 6 killed
With a pause to pray, rescuers retrieve last of 6 killed
On Saturday, Miami-Dade County Police Director Juan Perez said he believed the death toll would not increase. "This ends with a tragedy of six. ... We are pretty confident that no one is left," he said.
Rescuers worked day and night to extract the victims and mangled cars from 950 tons of steel and concrete.
    A police motorcade escorted the remains of five victims to the medical examiner's office. A sixth person died at the hospital.
    The bridge was meant to connect the campus of Florida International University with a neighborhood that's home to 4,000 of its students.
    Emergency personnel respond to a &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/16/us/bridge-collapse-florida/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;deadly bridge collapse in Miami&lt;/a&gt; on Thursday, March 15. The bridge was installed Saturday at Florida International University.
    Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami
    Emergency personnel respond to a deadly bridge collapse in Miami on Thursday, March 15. The bridge was installed Saturday at Florida International University.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    A rescue dog searches for victims after the bridge collapsed.
    Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami
    A rescue dog searches for victims after the bridge collapsed.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Miami residents watch rescue crews work to remove victims from the debris.
    Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami
    Miami residents watch rescue crews work to remove victims from the debris.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    The president of Florida International University, Mark Rosenberg, speaks to reporters with Florida Gov. Rick Scott behind him. Rosenberg said FIU followed required processes during the bridge&#39;s construction and all contractors were certified by the state.
    Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami
    The president of Florida International University, Mark Rosenberg, speaks to reporters with Florida Gov. Rick Scott behind him. Rosenberg said FIU followed required processes during the bridge's construction and all contractors were certified by the state.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    A rescue dog and its handler work at the scene of the collapsed pedestrian bridge. At least six people were killed. Their identities were not immediately released as authorities worked to contact family members, Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.
    Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami
    A rescue dog and its handler work at the scene of the collapsed pedestrian bridge. At least six people were killed. Their identities were not immediately released as authorities worked to contact family members, Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    Crews work at the scene. The structure&#39;s 950-ton main span had just been installed Saturday using an accelerated construction process meant in part to reduce the time that street traffic was halted. The bridge had been designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.
    Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami
    Crews work at the scene. The structure's 950-ton main span had just been installed Saturday using an accelerated construction process meant in part to reduce the time that street traffic was halted. The bridge had been designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    Rescue teams look for victims in cars trapped in the rubble.
    Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami
    Rescue teams look for victims in cars trapped in the rubble.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    Multiple agencies responded to the scene. A spokeswoman with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CNN there were multiple injuries.
    Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami
    Multiple agencies responded to the scene. A spokeswoman with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CNN there were multiple injuries.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    Candace Pridemore took this photo of the collapsed bridge. &quot;I was sitting in a truck,&quot; she said. &quot;We were pulled over to the side working. I looked over and there was a bridge coming down. I started screaming, &#39;It&#39;s going, it&#39;s going down.&#39;&quot;
    Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami
    Candace Pridemore took this photo of the collapsed bridge. "I was sitting in a truck," she said. "We were pulled over to the side working. I looked over and there was a bridge coming down. I started screaming, 'It's going, it's going down.'"
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    Police block a road near the collapsed bridge.
    Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami
    Police block a road near the collapsed bridge.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    According to a fact sheet about the bridge on FIU&#39;s website, it cost $14.2 million to build and was funded as part of a $19.4 million grant from the US Department of Transportation. It was designed to withstand the strength of a Category 5 hurricane, the fact sheet said, and it was supposed to last for more than 100 years.
    Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami
    According to a fact sheet about the bridge on FIU's website, it cost $14.2 million to build and was funded as part of a $19.4 million grant from the US Department of Transportation. It was designed to withstand the strength of a Category 5 hurricane, the fact sheet said, and it was supposed to last for more than 100 years.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    Emergency personnel work at the scene.
    Photos: Photos from the scene: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami
    Emergency personnel work at the scene.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    12 bridge collapse 031501 FIU bridge collapse 0315 RESTRICTED04 FIU bridge collapse 031502 FIU bridge collapse 031503 FIU bridge collapse 031505 FIU bridge collapse 0315 RESTRICTED13 bridge collapse 031506 bridge collapse 031508 bridge collapse 14 bridge collapse 031510 bridge collapse 031505 bridge collapse 0315
    Read More

    Alexa Duran

    Alexa Duran, a Florida International student, was in a gray Toyota 4Runner that was extracted from underneath the rubble on Saturday afternoon. The 18-year-old was driving under the bridge Thursday when it came crashing down, and a friend traveling with Duran tried unsuccessfully to pull her out.
    Alexa Duran
    Alexa Duran
    "My little girl was trapped in the car and couldn't get out," her father, Orlando Duran, told El Nuevo Herald, a sister newspaper to The Miami Herald.
    She graduated from Archbishop McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches, Florida, in 2017, the school said on Facebook.
    Ecaudorian Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa said on Twitter that Duran's father was Ecuadorian and that the country's Consulate is working to learn more about the accident and provide assistance to the family.
    Alexa Duran's sister, Dina, posted a tribute on Instagram. "Rest In Peace my sweet little sister. Words cannot describe how heavy my heart is. I would give anything to take your place and all of your pain," she said.

    Brandon Brownfield

    Brandon Brownfield was killed in the bridge collapse, his wife, Chelsea Brownfield posted on Facebook Sunday morning.
    Police later identified Brownfield, 39, as the victim found in a white Ford pickup truck removed Saturday evening.
    Brandon Brownfield
    Brandon Brownfield
    Brownfield was a crane technician for Maxim Crane, but he was not working on the bridge. In a Facebook post, Chelsea Brownfield said they had been married for almost 4 years and have three girls.
    "Please keep us in your prayers, as I now have to find the words and the answers to tell my girls that their Daddy is not coming home," she wrote.

    Navarro Brown,

    Navarro Brown, 37, was working on-site at the bridge for Structural Technologies VSL, a company that specializes in bridge cable tension and construction systems, the company told CNN affiliate NBC 6.
    After the bridge collapsed, he was taken to a hospital and died there, police said.

    Rolando Fraga Hernandez

    Rolando Fraga Hernandez was identified as the victim inside a gold Jeep Cherokee that was removed from underneath the debris on Saturday morning, police said.

    Alberto Arias

    Alberto Arias, 53, was pulled from the rubble from a white Chevy truck on Saturday, authorities said.
    Arias's cousin Ismael Segovia told NBC 6 that Arias "went out of his way to help anybody."
    "He was a business owner and he just took a lot of pride in his work and family," Segovia said.

    Oswald Gonzalez

    Oswald Gonzalez, 57, was also pulled from Arias's truck. NBC 6 reported that he had been a passenger in the vehicle.

    CNN's Nicole Chavez, Eric Levenson, David Williams, Samira Said, Kaylee Hartung and Deanna Hackney contributed to this report.