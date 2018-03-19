Longines Global Champions Tour: Get ready for the biggest year yet

(CNN) It promises to be an epic year for show jumping's richest competition, the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT).

This season, the world's top 25 riders and their horses will battle it out for a record prize money pot of $43 million.

With two new stops, the LGCT will take place in a record 17 locations across the globe, boast more teams than ever before and end with a bang in Prague, where a whopping $3.6 million cash prize is on offer for the winners of the Global Champions League team event.

Rich and Famous

Competitors include a host of Olympic, world and European champions, including 2017 LGCT winner Harrie Smolders of the Netherlands, who also claimed the Global Champions League crown with his team Hamburg Diamonds.

Also in the saddle is two-time winner Edwina Tops-Alexander of Australia, British legend John Whitaker and Germany's four-time Olympic champion Ludger Beerbaum.

These seasoned pros will be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Greek heiress Athina Onassis, Monaco royalty Charlotte Casiraghi and the daughters of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, rock star Bruce Springsteen and Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, who have all competed against each other on the tour.

JUST WATCHED The world's most valuable horses Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The world's most valuable horses 02:33

Saint Tropez, Prague

The LGCT was founded in 2006 by Dutchman Jan Tops, who won Olympic team gold at the 1992 Barcelona Summer Games, as a way to make the sport more accessible to a wide audience.

The formula was simple: gather the very best horses and riders to compete at some of the world's most famous and iconic locations.

Pampelonne Beach

Now in its 13th season, the tour has gone from strength to strength, adding Saint Tropez on the French Riviera -- where riders will be competing on the legendary Pampelonne Beach famous for its turquoise waters -- and Prague to its calendar.

During the nine-month long season, the tour will visit Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East. Destinations include the Atlantic shoreline of Miami Beach, Paris by the Eiffel Tower, London by the River Thames, Shanghai, Monaco and Doha.

First Stop: Mexico City

The tour kicks off at high altitude between March 22 and 25 in Mexico City, where thousands of spectators will be gathering around the huge grass arena of the Campo Marte, in the heart of the city.

Previous winners include French Olympic medalist Roger-Yves Bost and Switzerland's Martin Fuchs.

The Global Champions League team competition, which has a record prize pot of $12.3 million this season, will finish with the inaugural Prague Playoffs on between December 13 and 16 for the top 16 teams.

The Playoffs, the first indoor event in the history of the tour, are expected to attract some 56,000 spectators over four days at the city's O2 Arena shortly before Christmas.

JUST WATCHED Horse of a lifetime: Hello Sanctos Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Horse of a lifetime: Hello Sanctos 02:05

Heritage, Innovation

"It's something totally new, but I think it's going to be really exciting," defending champion Smolders told the tour website. "And it's something that I must say, the Global [Champions League] is renewing our sport while also respecting the heritage."

"They keep the same values," added the Dutchman, who is joining the Montreal Diamonds this season.

For Tops, the co-founder of the Global Champions League and president of Longines Global Champions Tour, remaining at the forefront of his sport is key.

"Our mission is to continue innovating and growing show jumping towards an ever more healthy and sustainable future like other sports in the modern era," he told the LGCT website.

"That is what we have been about from the beginning to make sure the sport keeps moving ahead in the interests of riders, fans, owners, sponsors and media.

"Along with the strengths of the Longines Global Champions Tour and the regular GCL team circuit, the new League play offs will be unique in show jumping and the exciting format will attract more fans and new audiences."