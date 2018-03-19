Breaking News

What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos

Updated 8:55 PM ET, Mon March 19, 2018

Michigan guard Jordan Poole is chased by his teammates after hitting &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2765169-jordan-poole-sends-michigan-to-sweet-16-with-clutch-3-point-buzzer-beater&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a buzzer-beating 3-pointer&lt;/a&gt; to defeat Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 17.
1 of 25
Juan Martin del Potro kisses his trophy after winning the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, March 18. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/19/tennis/spt-juan-martin-del-potro-roger-federer-indian-wells/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Del Potro defeated Roger Federer&lt;/a&gt; in the final.
2 of 25
Ralph DeQuebec, left, and Jack Wallace celebrate after the US sled hockey team won gold at the Winter Paralympics on Sunday, March 18.
3 of 25
K.J. Maura points to the crowd as he and teammate Jourdan Grant celebrate UMBC&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2765003-umbc-shocks-virginia-in-1st-1-vs-16-seed-upset-in-ncaa-tournament-history&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;shocking upset of Virginia&lt;/a&gt; on Friday, March 16. It was the first time in history that a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed at the NCAA Tournament, and UMBC — which stands for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County — did it in style. The Retrievers blew out Virginia 74-54. No. 1 seeds had been 135-0 going back to 1985.
4 of 25
Robert Weitsz rests on a track in Sydney after running the 2,000-meter steeplechase at the Australian Junior Championships on Wednesday, March 14.
5 of 25
Skiers compete in the first stage of the Pierra Menta mountaineering competition, which took place in Beaufort, France, on Wednesday, March 14.
6 of 25
John Force&#39;s funny car &lt;a href=&quot;http://autoweek.com/article/nhra-funny-car/video-nhra-legend-john-force-loses-another-car-time-gainesville&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;explodes&lt;/a&gt; as he tries to qualify for the Gatornationals, a drag racing event in Gainesville, Florida, on Friday, March 16. Force suffered a cut to his hand, but he was not seriously hurt.
7 of 25
Jockey Davy Russell celebrates after he rode Presenting Percy to victory at the Cheltenham Festival in England on Wednesday, March 14.
8 of 25
American skier Stephanie Jallen finishes a run at the Winter Paralympics on Tuesday, March 13.
9 of 25
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates one of the four goals he scored against Girona during a Spanish league game in Madrid on Sunday, March 18. Madrid won 6-3.
10 of 25
Kylian Mbappe, a forward for Paris Saint-Germain, is hit in the face by Abdoulaye Bamba during a French league match in Paris on Wednesday, March 14. Mbappe scored both goals in PSG&#39;s 2-1 victory over Angers.
11 of 25
Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal, bottom, competes against Michigan&#39;s Domenic Abounader during the NCAA Championships on Friday, March 16. Nickal went on to win his second straight title in his weight class, and Penn State won its seventh national title in eight years.
12 of 25
Bodybuilders pose in Melbourne during the Arnold Classic Pro Show on Saturday, March 17.
13 of 25
A fan of the Turkish soccer club Fenerbache shows his support before a league game against Galatasaray on Saturday, March 17.
14 of 25
People react on Marshall&#39;s bench during the school&#39;s first-round NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 16. The Thundering Herd, a 13 seed, upset fourth-seeded Wichita State 81-75. It was Marshall&#39;s first-ever win in the NCAA Tournament.
15 of 25
Houston&#39;s Jose Altuve, the American League&#39;s reigning MVP, is hit by a pitch during a spring-training game against St. Louis on Wednesday, March 14.
16 of 25
Colgate goalie Julia Vandyk keeps her eye on the puck during the NCAA championship game against Clarkson on Sunday, March 18. Clarkson won 2-1 in overtime for its second straight national title and its third in five years.
17 of 25
Ireland&#39;s rugby team celebrates its Six Nations title in London on Saturday, March 17. The Irish &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/17/sport/six-nations-rugby-ireland-grand-slam-england-twickenham-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;defeated England&lt;/a&gt; for a historic Grand Slam.
18 of 25
Cleveland&#39;s LeBron James throws down a &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2764786-lebron-james-posterizes-jusuf-nurkic-with-vicious-slam&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;thunderous dunk&lt;/a&gt; on Portland&#39;s Jusuf Nurkic during an NBA game on Thursday, March 15.
19 of 25
France&#39;s Pauline Bourdon evades a tackle by Wales&#39; Sioned Harries during a Six Nations rugby match in Colwyn Bay, Wales, on Friday, March 16. France won 38-3 to clinch its second title in three years.
20 of 25
A cat jumps onto an advertisement board during a Champions League soccer match in Istanbul on Wednesday, March 14.
21 of 25
Tennessee center Mercedes Russell, center, is guarded by Oregon State players during an NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 18. Oregon State upset Tennessee 66-59 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.
22 of 25
Shohei Otani, the Los Angeles Angels&#39; heralded signing from Japan, waits for a pitch during a spring-training game in Arizona on Wednesday, March 14.
23 of 25
Italian skier Sofia Goggia embraces the World Cup trophy she received for the downhill title on Wednesday, March 14. Goggia also won Olympic gold in the downhill last month.
24 of 25
Fireworks erupt Sunday, March 18, during the closing ceremony of the Winter Paralympic Games, which like the Olympics were held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, this year. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/03/12/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-0313/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 23 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
25 of 25
Take a look at 25 amazing sports photos from March 13 through March 19.