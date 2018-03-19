US and South Korea announce start date for annual military exercises

(CNN) The US said Monday that its major "Foal Eagle and Key Resolve" annual military exercises with South Korea will start April 1, an announcement that comes as President Donald Trump readies for a potential major summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which could happen as early as May.

"Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis and the Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Song Young-moo have agreed to resume the annual combined exercises including Foal Eagle and Key Resolve which were de-conflicted with the schedule of the Olympic Games. The exercises are expected to resume April 1, 2018, at a scale similar to that of the previous years," Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning said in a statement issued late Monday.

"The United Nations Command has notified the Korean People's Army on the schedule as well as the defensive nature of the annual exercises," Manning added, referring to the official name for North Korea's military.

The exercise was originally supposed to take place during the Winter Olympics, which were held last month in Pyeongchang, South Korea, however US and South Korean officials opted to postpone it until after the Olympics and the Paralympics, which ended Sunday.

The South Koreans said the postponement was part of an effort to reduce tensions with North Korea and help ensure a successful Olympics, while US officials maintained the postponement was due to logistics and a need to "de-conflict" the exercise with the Olympic Games.

