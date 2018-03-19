Trump to hire lawyer who pushed theory DOJ framed Trump

(CNN) President Donald Trump will hire an attorney to join his personal legal team who has alleged the President is being framed by a group of FBI and Justice Department officials, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The longtime Washington attorney, Joseph diGenova, is expected to join the President's legal team at a time when Trump is taking a more aggressive approach to publicly dealing with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, lobbing a series of attacks against Mueller on Twitter over the weekend.

The New York Times first reported on diGenova's hiring.

DiGenova declined to comment when reached by CNN.

"Former US Attorney for the District of Columbia Joe DiGenova will be joining our legal team later this week. I have worked with Joe for many years and have full confidence that he will be a great asset in our representation of the President," Jay Sekulow, counsel to the President, told CNN.

