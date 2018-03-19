Washington (CNN) There is no bad time for a trip to Iowa and New Hampshire. Just ask the Trumps.

Multiple members of the Trump family are making trips to Iowa, the site of the critically important first presidential caucus in the presidential campaign, and New Hampshire, the state that hosts the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, on Monday.

The trips come as other Republicans -- namely Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Ohio Gov. John Kasich -- mull possible runs against the President Donald Trump in 2020.

The President and first lady Melania Trump travel to New Hampshire on Monday to headline an event on combating the nation's opioid epidemic , a scourge that has ravaged the Granite State and was a focal point of the 2016 primary campaign that Trump dominated. The trip marks the first time the President will visit New Hampshire since winning the White House.

At the same time, first daughter and senior White House aide Ivanka Trump is in Waukee, Iowa, a small town on the outskirts of Des Moines, the state's capitol.