Trump heralds Clinton Foundation program in opioid speech

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, who as a candidate used the Clinton Foundation to slam his opponent Hillary Clinton, heralded an opioid program backed by the Clinton family foundation on Monday in New Hampshire.

It is unclear whether Trump was aware that he was praising a program backed by an organization he routinely labeled as nothing more than a corrupt scheme to enrich the Clintons during the 2016 election. Trump's Justice Department launched an investigation last year into allegations of corruption related to the Clinton Foundation.

The President touted the work of Adapt Pharma, a program that makes Narcan -- a type of drug that can save someone who is overdosing on opioids -- more available in colleges and universities.

"Adapt Pharma makes an overdose-reversing drug for opioids, which I've watched and seen work. It's called Narcan. It's actually incredible. Today, we applaud Adapt Pharma's decision to provide free -- free Narcan to all high schools, colleges and universities in America," Trump said.

He then brought Mike Kelly, the president of Adapt Pharma, on stage and heralded him for his "amazing and generous offer."

