Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, months after he pledged to voters in New Hampshire that fighting the state's opioid crisis would be a key focus of his presidency, will roll out his administration's multi-pronged plan to combat the epidemic.

The event marks Trump's first trip back to the first-in-the-nation primary state -- and the state that that introduced the businessman-turned-politician to the opioid scourge -- since he won the presidency.

The President, joined by first lady Melania Trump, will lay out a plan that looks to balance increasing punitive measures to stop drug traffickers and broadening the federal government's involvement in combating the epidemic with a sweeping ad campaign about addiction and more funding for drug treatment programs, according to Trump administration officials briefed on the plans.

The plan will include stiffer penalties for high-intensity drug traffickers, including the death penalty for some , the White House told reporters Sunday.

"The President thinks that the punishment doesn't fit the crime," said a White House official who requested anonymity