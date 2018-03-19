Melania Trump lends her support to Americans battling opioid crisis

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump made a rare appearance that included public remarks Monday to reiterate her personal commitment to those battling the opioid crisis.

"In my role as first lady, much of my focus has been towards understanding the negative effects the opioid epidemic is having on our children and young mothers," she said in New Hampshire.

Trump mentioned neonatal abstinence syndrome, a little-discussed but devastating side effect of pregnant women addicted to opioids who give birth to babies either addicted to drugs or faced with withdrawal symptoms.

"Many young mothers are not even aware of this disease, so we must continue educating them about the real dangers of opioids on unborn babies," she said.

