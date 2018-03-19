(CNN) Rabbits are multiplying in the childrens' book section.

Comedian John Oliver is provoking Mike Pence with a parody book about the vice president's pet bunny to coincide with the Pence family's release of a new children's book.

"Marlon Bundo's A Day in the Life of the Vice President" was written by the vice president's daughter, Charlotte Pence, and illustrated by second lady Karen Pence, a watercolor artist. The book, which is out Monday , "gives young readers a bunny's-eye view of the special duties of the vice president," per its publisher.

Not to be out-bunned, HBO's "Last Week Tonight" released its own version , "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo."

The late-night comedy news program's book "tells the story of Vice President Mike Pence's famed pet rabbit's same-sex wedding," per its publisher.

Read More