(CNN) Republican and Democratic staff continued to work through the weekend on a massive spending bill to keep the government funded through September, with the goal of posting the final text Monday night.

Both chambers need to pass the bill by Friday night to avoid a shutdown. It is possible that the release of the text might slide -- as of late Sunday night, sources say there was still a lot to finish up on the bill -- but at the moment, House Republicans will meet behind closed doors at 5:45 p.m. ET to discuss the bill.

Lawmakers won't get back to town until late, but getting their temperature will be important. By far the most important thing will be the reading the bill itself. No shortage of major issues are likely buried in there by the time it's all said and done.

Reminder: A large number of House Republicans, along with a chunk of Senate Republicans, will be deeply opposed to the bill -- and that's not a surprise. This was always going to have to be a bipartisan operation in both chambers.

Key point here: This is the last train leaving the station. Part of the reason it has taken so long to finish drafting is every lawmaker is keenly aware that this will likely be the last piece of significant legislation to make it to the President's desk in the 115th Congress (sorry infrastructure). As such, they are trying to pack in all sorts of priorities, goodies, carve outs and final plays to their constituents in a single, very large bill.

Read More