Trump tweets 'WITCH HUNT' following his attacks on Mueller

Trump spent the weekend alternating between boasting about the Friday night firing of McCabe and fuming about the special counsel's investigation, sources familiar with how the President spent his time said.

As he phoned his outside advisers and allies, Trump's growing irritation with Mueller overshadowed his delight over McCabe's dismissal. Though Trump was pleased that Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe, a source familiar with his thinking said they are doubtful that this will change his overall frustration with Sessions over his recusal in the Russia investigation.

CNN, citing a person familiar with the matter, reported in January that Trump called for Mueller's firing last June. Trump has denied calling for the special counsel's ouster.

Dowd told CNN he was speaking on his own behalf, although he had earlier told the Daily Beast, which first reported the statement, that he was speaking on behalf of the President. Dowd's comment wasn't authorized by the President, a person close to Trump told CNN.