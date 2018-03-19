NYT: Mueller team provides Trump lawyers list of questions for interview

Washington (CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller has provided lawyers for President Donald Trump a list of questions as part of ongoing negotiations regarding an interview with the President, according to a recent report from The New York Times.

Mueller wants "to ask follow-up questions, but put forward the list as a start," two sources told the Times.

The news comes almost two months after CNN reported Mueller had provided Trump's lawyers with a range of topics for the interview.

CNN -- citing a a source familiar with the matter -- reported that the special counsel initially offered the list of topics after the President's attorneys requested to whittle down Mueller's areas of interest.

Topics included learning more about the President allegedly asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.