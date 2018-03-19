Democratic lawmaker accused of suggesting violence against Trump

(CNN) Democratic congressman Tom Suozzi is facing criticism after comments he made last week were interpreted as a suggestion of violence against President Donald Trump.

After being asked by a constituent about what consequences Trump would face if he broke laws, Suozzi replied that "it's really a matter of putting public pressure on the President and making it public."

"This is where the Second Amendment comes in quite frankly, because you know, what if the President was to ignore the courts? What would you do? What would we do?" Suozzi continued.

A member of the crowd asked what the Second Amendment was, to which Suozzi replied, "The Second Amendment is the right to bear arms. That's why we have it."

