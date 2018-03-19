DC council member apologizes for anti-Semitic comment

Washington (CNN) A Washington, DC, council member apologized Sunday night after receiving backlash for comments he made in a video implying Washington's snowy March weather was controlled by Jewish financiers.

"I want to apologize to the Jewish Community and anyone I have offended," councilmember Trayon White Sr. wrote on Twitter and Instagram . "I did not intend to be anti-Semitic, and I see I should not have said that after learning from my colleagues."

I really do apologize. I work very closely with the Jewish community and never want to offend anyone, especially with Anti-Semitic remarks. pic.twitter.com/TvUgf55UeF — Trayon White (@trayonwhite) March 19, 2018

In a video uploaded to his official Facebook page on Friday morning, White referenced the Rothschilds, a European Jewish banking family who have been linked to anti-Semitic conspiracy theories for years.

"Man, it just started snowing out of nowhere this morning, man. Y'all better pay attention to this climate control, man, this climate manipulation," he says in the video, which was shot through windshield of a car driving through downtown Washington. "And DC keep talking about, 'We a resilient city.' And that's a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man. Be careful."

The clip was deleted from Facebook following public backlash, including from members of the Jewish community in Washington.

