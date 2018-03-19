Washington (CNN) After much speculation, actress and activist Cynthia Nixon announced Monday that she is officially throwing her hat in the New York gubernatorial race.

"I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor," she tweeted Monday, along with a video.

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

The "Sex and the City" star will challenge Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the state's Democratic primary in September.

Nixon is forming a team of alumni of the New York political sphere, including Rebecca Katz and Bill Hyers -- who worked on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's first campaign -- to help her ahead of the primary, NY1 reported earlier this month.

The Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner was among the star-studded cast of actors, entertainers and activists who came together for "the People's State of the Union" in January, an alternative event to President Donald Trump's first State of the Union speech.

