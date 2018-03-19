Washington (CNN) After much speculation, actress and activist Cynthia Nixon announced Monday that she is officially throwing her hat in the New York gubernatorial race.

"I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor," she tweeted Monday, along with a video.

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

"I've never lived anywhere else," Nixon says in the video. "But something has to change. We want our government to work again, on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us. It can't just be business as usual anymore."

The "Sex and the City" star will challenge Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the state's Democratic primary in September.

Nixon is forming a team of alumni of the New York political sphere, including Rebecca Katz and Bill Hyers -- who worked on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's first campaign -- to help her ahead of the primary, NY1 reported earlier this month. Katz will work on the campaign as a senior strategist. Nicole Aro, who recently worked as the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations' director or digital strategies, will serve as campaign manager.

