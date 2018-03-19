3 Congressional Black Caucus members call for action on Austin bombings

(CNN) Three members of the Congressional Black Caucus called Monday for the bombings in Austin, Texas, to be classified as ongoing terrorist attacks.

In a joint statement, the three members also called for officials to determine whether the bombings are "ideologically or racially motivated."

"The community impacted is now under virtual house arrest and the entire city is posed to be in a state of fear -- which can easily transition into panic," read the statement from Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Bennie Thompson, Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond and Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security Ranking Member Sheila Jackson Lee.

"We cannot stand idly by while our communities are under attack," they wrote. "This has become a national security issue and the full investigative force of the federal government must be focused on stopping these attacks."

Two people were wounded Sunday when a device exploded in an Austin neighborhood, the fourth package bomb to explode in the city since March 2.

