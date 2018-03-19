(CNN) Republicans in the House of Representatives will meet Monday evening to discuss a massive spending bill that they still haven't seen and isn't finished just days ahead of the deadline.

Aides and members say that work is still ongoing as lawmakers scramble to resolve a host of outstanding policy disagreements from a controversial rail program between New York and New Jersey to a health care market stabilization package that has become intertwined with the must-pass spending bill.

Lawmakers need to fund the government before midnight Friday.

Among the top unresolved issues remain what to do about the Affordable Care Act and whether to attach legislation aimed at stabilizing the Obamacare marketplace and driving down insurance premiums.

Over the weekend, according to two people familiar with the call, President Donald Trump spoke directly with the legislation's top sponsors Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and expressed his support for the plan. But Democrats have rebuffed abortion restrictions that Republicans want to include in it. And some conservatives have balked at spending money to prop up a health care system they tried to repeal last year.

Read More