Washington (CNN) Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe may have been fired, but a member of Congress has extended an opportunity for McCabe to continue working in the federal government in hopes it can help him earn more retirement benefits.

Rep. Mark Pocan, a Wisconsin Democrat, offered a job to McCabe, according to a statement from his office over the weekend. The job is "to work on election security," Pocan said in the statement.

"He deserves the full retirement that he has been promised, not to have it taken away as a result of the President's political games," Pocan said.

Pocan's office did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment for additional details. Melissa Schwartz, a spokesperson for McCabe, declined to comment on any specific offer.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired the former FBI deputy director Friday, two days before McCabe was set to retire, ending his two-decade career with the bureau.

