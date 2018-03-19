Americans skeptical of government, more politically engaged, poll finds

(CNN) Majorities of Americans expressed concern about government surveillance and the influence of unelected officials on government policy in a new poll released Monday by Monmouth University.

The poll also found growing levels of political engagement since the 2016 election cycle kicked off.

Monmouth found that 23% of Americans are very worried and 30% are somewhat worried about government monitoring and invasion of privacy, and that concern cuts across partisan lines. Majorities of independents (57%), Republicans (51%) and Democrats (50%) expressed some level of worry. Overall, 46% said they weren't too worried or weren't worried at all.

Regardless of concern, a vast majority -- 8 in 10 -- believe that the US government does currently monitor the activities of American citizens, with 53% saying it's widespread and 29% saying that it happens but is not widespread. Just 14% of Americans believe the US government is not spying on citizens at all.

Asked about the influence of unelected officials on government policy, 6 in 10 said they have too much influence, while just 26% said there was an appropriate balance with elected leaders.

