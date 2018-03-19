(CNN) Sunday's landslide election that handed victory to Russian President Vladimir Putin was "overly controlled" and "lacked genuine competition," international election monitors said Monday.

Michael Georg Link from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which sent a team of observers to Russia for the vote, said election day was conducted professionally and in an orderly manner, but that the vote was held on an "uneven playing field."

"Most candidates publicly expressed their certainty that the incumbent President would prevail in the election," Link said Monday at a news conference in Moscow.

He said that although a significant number of people turned out to vote, restrictions on their fundamental freedoms "have limited the space for political engagement and resulted in a lack of genuine political competition."

"A choice without a real competition, as we have seen in this election, unfortunately is not a real choice," he said.

Read More