UK and EU strike Brexit transition deal

London (CNN) The UK has reached a joint legal agreement with the European Union on the terms of a Brexit transition deal, a milestone development in the tortured negotiations to extricate Britain from the bloc.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels on Monday, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said agreement on the draft legal text for withdrawal was a "decisive step" towards Brexit.

He said the text, to be presented to EU heads of government on Friday, will be "the international agreement for an ordered withdrawal of the UK from the EU."

The announcement came after "intense" negotiations between technical and legal experts from both sides over the past few days, Barnier said.

Speaking alongside the UK's Brexit Secretary David Davis, Barnier said: "What we are presenting today is a joint legal text, which to my mind constitutes a decisive step."

