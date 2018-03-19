Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland is uncanny

(CNN) Producers behind an upcoming biopic about Judy Garland have released the first image of Renée Zellweger as the late screen icon and it is striking.

"Judy," currently in production, is set in 1968 as the singer arrives in London to perform a series of sold out shows. Zellweger stars in the title role, with Rufus Sewell ("The Man in the High Castle") cast as Garland's ex-husband, Sidney Luft.

Garland died of an accidental overdose in the summer of 1969 at age 47.

Rupert Goold ("True Story") is set to direct. "Judy" is a joint production between Pathé, BBC Films and Ingenious Media.

No release date has yet been announced for the project.