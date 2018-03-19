(CNN) Two of Broadway's most popular voices have joined forces for a song to benefit March For Our Lives.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt are featured on the new song "Found/Tonight." The mash-up combines the sentiments and messages in the songs "The Story of Tonight" from "Hamilton" and "You Will Be Found" from "Dear Evan Hansen."

"The Story of Tonight" is a tune from the first act of "Hamilton," during which a quartet of revolutionaries sing about their unshakable dedication to freedom and liberty and their hopes that others will join their cause.

"You Will Be Found" is "Dear Evan Hansen's" inspirational anthem about acceptance and hope.

"Found/Tonight" was arranged by Tony-winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, who won awards for his work on both "Hamilton" and "Dear Evan Hansen."

