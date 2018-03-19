Fifth Harmony is going on a break

(CNN) Fifth Harmony is going on hiatus to allow members to "pursue solo endeavors."

The singing group announced the conscious uncoupling on Monday.

"After six years going hard, non stop, we...realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors," a statement posted to the Fifth Harmony Twitter account said. "We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals."

The statement seemed to point at the break being temporary, saying it would allow the four members to "gain new experiences, strengths, and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family."

Fifth Harmony's members are Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui.

