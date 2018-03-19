Ben Affleck's massive back tattoo mocked

Story highlights The actor had said the tattoo was fake

(CNN) Remember that huge back tattoo Ben Affleck said was fake?

Apparently not so much.

The "Justice League" star was recently photographed shirtless and the colorful phoenix in flight was on full display.

In 2016 Affleck told "Extra" the tat was "fake for a movie."

"I actually do have a number of tattoos, but I try to have them in places where you don't have to do a lot of cover up." he said. "They get sort of addictive, tattoos, after awhile."

