Top Easter clothing sales you can shop right now

Story highlights Nordstrom, Topshop and H&M are all offering spring outfits at budget prices

These women's, men's and children's clothes are perfect for Easter

Easter sales are in full swing, and whether you celebrate the holiday or not, you're likely to find stylish spring clothes at budget prices.

Many clothing retailers are offering discounted dresses, suits and other more formal wear on sale right now.

To get your sartorial search started, we've rounded up five retailers offering promotions on their clothing, plus our favorite items to shop right now. And once you've got your outfit figured out, all that's left is to pick the right Easter baskets for the children (and the adults) in your life.

Note: The prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.

H&M is offering one of the steepest discounts on our list for spring. The clothing brand is currently running a massive seasonal sale, which features upward of 70% off clothing and accessories for men, women and children both in stores and online. For women, this means you'll be able to score floral dresses, rompers and even blazers for a steal. Some other notable items to shop include dresses, knits and pants for children and linen suits for men.

What we're shopping:

Women

Left to right: Jumpsuit ($27.99, originally $59.99; hm.com); Flounce-sleeved dress ($19.99, originally $49.99; hm.com); Jacket with tie belt ($19.99, originally $34.99; hm.com).

Men

Left to right: Linen blazer slim fit ($39.99, originally $79.99; hm.com); Linen-blend shirt regular fit ($14.99, originally $29.99; hm.com); Chambray blazer slim fit ($34.99, originally $59.99; hm.com); Oxford shirt ($19.99, originally $24.99; hm.com).

Children

Left to right: Cotton cardigan ($5.99, originally $9.99; hm.com); Cotton shirt ($7.99, originally $9.99; hm.com); Jersey dress with motif ($4.99; originally $9.99; hm.com); Shirt with sweater vest ($14.99; originally $24.99; hm.com)

Both Topshop and Topman are ushering in massive savings on dresses, suiting, footwear and more. Currently, both brands are offering up to 50% off during their spring sales. Some of our favorite styles available to shop right now include patterned footwear, flowy skirts and staple dresses for women, as well as sharp suiting, cozy loafers and everyday button-fronts for men.

What we're shopping:

Women

Left to right: Tall floral flute wrap dress ($30, originally $60; topshop.com) Buttercup sock boots ($24, originally $60; topshop.com); Striped wrap-around shirt ($20, originally $75; topshop.com); Tall floral wrap skirt ($20, originally $68; topshop.com).

Men

Left to right: Stone skinny suit jacket with merino wool ($140, originally $280; topman.com); Stone merino wool blend skinny suit pants ($60, originally $120; topman.com); Tan suede embossed webbing-trimmed loafers ($60, originally $118; topman.com); Blue button-down stripe shirt ($30, originally $60; topman.com).

While Nordstrom isn't running any spring promotion in particular, we were impressed by its selection of new markdowns in the men's, women's and kids' categories. There are also a lot of great options for more transitional weather (when it's not yet hot enough to be wearing strapless dresses, but it isn't cold enough to break out the cashmere).

What we're shopping:

Women

Left to right: Lush Hailey crepe dress ($27.60, originally $46; nordstrom.com); Topshop Phoebe frilly blouse ($24.99, originally $50; nordstrom.com); Vince Camuto Karinta block heel bootie ($89.96, originally $149.95; nordstrom.com); Badgley Mischka faux leather trim long trench coat ($129.90, originally $178; nordstrom.com).

Men

Left to right: Nordstrom's Men Shop wool blend fleece bomber jacket ($59.49, originally $119; nordstrom.com); Vineyard Vines Tucker Bayard classic fit plaid sport shirt ($49.25, originally $98.50; nordstrom.com); AG Everett SUD slim straight fit pants ($88.98, originally $178; nordstrom.com); Cole Haan Cambridge wingtip ($159.90, originally $260; nordstrom.com).

Children

Left to right: Ava and Yelly floral print skater dress ($26.40, originally $44; nordstrom.com); Vineyard Vines Cape Haze plaid flannel shirt ($29.70, originally $49.50; nordstrom.com); Tucker and Tate sparkle stripe dress ($14.98, originally $25; nordstrom.com).

Shopping for kids? Kohl's currently is giving shoppers $10 off on children's apparel when they spend $50 or more by using the code KIDSALE10 at checkout. The sale runs from now until March 31. The site is also dishing out some serious savings on Easter decorations, so you can knock a few major items off your Easter checklist in one shopping cart.

What we're shopping:

Children

Left to right: Boys' Jumping Beans pique polo ($8, originally $16; kohls.com); Boys' Chaps twill pants ($20.40, originally $34; kohls.com); Girls' knitwork shrug and floral textured skater dress ($29.99, originally $58; kohls.com); Disney "The Little Mermaid" Ariel glitter swing dress ($12, originally $24; kohls.com)

For women who are looking to score major savings on designer clothing, The Outnet is a stellar source. The site features clothing and accessories from today's top designers at a steep discount. And while its price point is the highest on our list, these goods are investment pieces that you'll wear way for many springs to come.

What we're shopping:

Women

Left to right: Kenneth Jay Lane gold-tone cuff ($62, originally $125; theoutnet.com); Antik Batik striped cotton gauze dress ($139, originally $285; theoutnet.com); Clare V. perforated leather pouch ($98, originally $185; theoutnet.com).