TripAdvisor reviewers choose the world's best beaches

Story highlights TripAdvisor releases its 2018 Travelers' Choice Winners for "Best Beaches"

They include spots in Turks and Caicos, Egypt and even the Galapagos Islands

The TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards aren't just for the top hotel stays or the best tours; the site also ranks some of the best beaches around the world.

Every year, thousands of travelers' real reviews are aggregated and then analyzed by TripAdvisor. The site looks at both the quantity and quality of traveler reviews from the past year as well as the booking interest for spots from future travelers. The results determine the winners in distinct categories, including the most popular beaches around the globe.

This year's 2018 Travelers' Choice Awards Best Beaches winners include spots in Turks and Caicos, Egypt and even the Galapagos Islands. Each destination comes backed by real travelers' glowing reviews, as well as tips to make the most of your visit.

For those who rely heavily on customer reviews before booking a vacation, it's just the kind of inspiration you'll want before planning your spring and summer beach escapes this year.

Ahead, find out which destinations came out on top.