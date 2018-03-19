This $50 tablet has over 28,000 people talking

Story highlights The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa costs just $49.99

While the price may seem too good to be true, this $50 tablet is a total steal — and thousands of customers love it.

On Amazon, the Fire 7 Tablet with a 7-inch display ($49.99; amazon.com) received over 28,000 customer reviews, with 20,000 of those giving it 4 or 5 stars overall. Given the giant response from customers, we had to find out what all the fuss was about. After a bit of investigating, we get it.

Although it's sleeker, thinner and more lightweight than previous models, Amazon says this next-generation Fire tablet is "more durable than the latest iPad."

As for what the Fire 7 can handle, this powerful device has an impressive battery life and allows for up to eight hours of straight reading time. Buyers have the option of investing in either 8 or 16 GB, and the device comes equipped with a handy microSD slot for up to 256 GB expandable storage.

It's important to note that Fire 7 Tablet accessories are sold separately (and affordably). For instance, Amazon's top choice for Fire 7 cases costs $11.99 and screen protector kits are priced at just $13.99.

The perfect gift for a loved one (or yourself), the Fire 7 with Alexa responds to voice commands and can answer questions. That way, you can play music, get the news, check the weather and more by simply pressing down the home button and speaking your request. And if you need to receive your device in a hurry, Amazon Prime members get free one-day shipping on this product.

