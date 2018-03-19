China's Xi Jinping pushes nationalist view in strong speech to nation

Hong Kong (CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a confident, nationalistic speech Tuesday, emphasizing China's desire to take up its "due place in the world."

Speaking at the closure of the 13th National People's Congress, a meeting of the country's rubber-stamp parliament, Xi said the "rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has become the biggest dream of the Chinese people."

"We are resolved to fight the bloody battle against our enemies ... with a strong determination to take our place in the world," Xi said.

For the first half of the speech, Xi listed China's historic achievements -- such as the invention of paper, Confucianism, and building the Great Wall -- and the country's experience of invasion from outside and "defending the national independence and freedom."

