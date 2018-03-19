Aung San Suu Kyi cancels rare public speech during Australia visit

(CNN) Myanmar's controversial State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi has canceled a rare public appearance in Australia due to ill health, hours after meeting with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Suu Kyi was due to give a speech at Sydney's Lowy Institute on Tuesday but the think-tank announced she had been forced to cancel as she was "not feeling well," in a statement Monday afternoon.

"Following the speech, the State Counselor was to take questions from the audience," the statement said.

Suu Kyi was in Sydney on Saturday for the first ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) meeting to be held in Australia. On Monday morning she met with Turnbull in Canberra.

