(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Uber has removed its self-driving vehicles from the road after a woman died from being hit by one of the company's autonomous cars.
-- Facebook is again mired in controversy over its role in the 2016 election. The social network over the weekend suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to the Trump campaign, after it was reported that it used information gleaned from millions of Facebook profiles. CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth plunged billions and the Dow tumbled.
-- Austin police say they are dealing with a serial bomber after a fourth blast this month rocked the Texas capital.
-- President Donald Trump continued to lash out about the Russia probe, while Republicans warned him against firing special counsel Robert Mueller.
-- It's going to snow. In the Northeast. Again. AGAIN.
-- A DC councilmember issued an apology for implying the snowy weather was controlled by Jewish financiers.
-- John Oliver is trolling Vice President Mike Pence with a book about a gay bunny. It's No. 1 on Amazon's bestseller list.
-- Australians are fleeing to the beach, but not for fun. A massive brushfire is destroying buildings and forcing residents to evacuate.
-- Ben Affleck's colorful (obnoxious?) back tattoo apparently is not fake.
-- Want to learn a new language? Watch TV.
-- Happy 100th birthday, Daylight Savings Time! Everyone hates you.