US student found dead in Bermuda

(CNN) Authorities in Bermuda have confirmed the death of a 19-year-old American student who went missing over the weekend.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police James Howard announced Monday that Mark Dombroski's body was found in a moat at Fort Prospect.

Howard said foul play has not been ruled out and forensic officers are examining the scene where the body was found.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Dombroski family," Howard said during a news conference after the body was found.

Dombroski, a freshman at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, was a member of the rugby team and was on the island to compete in the 2018 Ariel Re Bermuda International 7s Rugby Tournament.

