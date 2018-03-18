Start your Monday smart: Here's what's coming this week

Photos: The week in 35 photos Students protest in Washington during the national school walkout on Wednesday, March 14. Many students across the United States walked out of school to say enough is enough with regards to gun violence. Participants called for stricter gun laws as they also remembered the 17 people who lost their lives last month in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Hide Caption 1 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves goodbye after speaking at a news conference in Washington on Tuesday, March 13. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he had fired Tillerson and will nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to succeed him. Tillerson thanked the American people, his State Department staff and the nation's extensive network of diplomats during his farewell statement. Hide Caption 2 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Chilean President Sebastian Piñera waves from a car as he makes his way to his inauguration on Sunday, March 11. Hide Caption 3 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Newborn lion cubs -- quintuplets -- make their debut at the Kunming Zoo in China on Saturday, March 10. Hide Caption 4 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Military personnel wear protective suits as they investigate the poisoning of Sergei Skripal on Sunday, March 11. British Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that Russia was "highly likely" responsible for the attempted murder of Skripal, a former Russian double agent. Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were hospitalized after they were found slumped on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury, England, on March 4. May said the "military grade" nerve agent used in the attack had been identified as Novichok, a substance developed in the Soviet Union in the 1970s. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed May's comments: "This is another information and political campaign based on provocation," she told CNN. Hide Caption 5 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Faculty members of the Indian Institute of Science pay their respects to British physicist Stephen Hawking, who died Wednesday, March 14, at the age of 76. See photos from Hawking's remarkable life Hide Caption 6 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A Tibetan activist is detained by police as he protests outside the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi on Friday, March 9. The protest was held on the anniversary of the 1959 Tibetan uprising. Hide Caption 7 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A crane lifts a helicopter from the East River in New York on Monday, March 12. Five people were killed Sunday night when the helicopter crash-landed in the river. Hide Caption 8 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Army cadets celebrate after their graduation ceremony in Chennai, India, on Saturday, March 10. Hide Caption 9 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Chinese President Xi Jinping inserts his ballot Sunday, March 11, while voting on a constitutional amendment to lift presidential term limits. China's largely ceremonial parliament overwhelmingly endorsed the change to the country's constitution, paving the way for Xi to stay in power indefinitely. Hide Caption 10 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos US President Donald Trump arrives in the San Diego neighborhood of Otay Mesa to view border-wall prototypes on Tuesday, March 13. Hide Caption 11 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A Russian fighter jet launches its new Kinzhal missile in this image that was made from footage posted on the Russian Defense Ministry website on Sunday, March 11. President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that the missile could deliver a warhead at hypersonic speed and pierce US defenses. US Defense Secretary James Mattis expressed skepticism at Russia's recent weapon claims. Hide Caption 12 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Conor Lamb, a candidate for Pennsylvania's 18th congressional district, speaks to supporters at an election night rally in Canonsburg on Wednesday, March 14. Lamb, a Democrat, is poised to deliver a stunning upset in the district, which Republican Donald Trump handily won during the 2016 presidential election. Lamb holds a 627-vote lead over Republican Rick Saccone. There are some remaining votes to be counted, however, including provisional ballots and any military or overseas ballots. Hide Caption 13 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly bridge collapse in Miami on Thursday, March 15. The bridge was installed Saturday at Florida International University. Hide Caption 14 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A young woman is transported by members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent during evacuations from Douma to Damascus on Wednesday, March 14. Thousands of people have fled the besieged area of Eastern Ghouta as Syrian forces advance into the rebel-held enclave. More photos: Witnessing horror in Eastern Ghouta Hide Caption 15 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A surfer rides a wave in Unstad, Norway, on Saturday, March 10. Hide Caption 16 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos German Chancellor Angela Merkel has a drink in Berlin after a coalition contract was signed for Germany's new government on Monday, March 12. A couple days later, lawmakers voted to re-elect Merkel for a fourth term. See photos of Merkel's life and career Hide Caption 17 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Rapper Cardi B performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 11. Hide Caption 18 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Rescue teams surround the wreckage of a plane that crashed while landing at the Tribhuvan Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Monday, March 12. Flight BS 211, which was flying in from Dhaka, Bangladesh, crashed and burst into flames after approaching the runway from the wrong direction, officials said. Dozens were killed. Hide Caption 19 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Noelle Philipps, center right, consoles fellow reporter Elizabeth Hernandez as layoffs were announced to the Denver Post newsroom on Wednesday, March 14. Editor Lee Ann Colacioppo announced that 30 newsroom employees would be laid off by April. The newspaper has about 100 newsroom employees right now. Hide Caption 20 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Porn star Stormy Daniels arrives at a strip club in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Friday, March 9. Daniels claims in a lawsuit that she had an affair with US President Donald Trump several years before his presidency. Trump's legal counsel Michael Cohen said Trump "vehemently denies" any sexual encounter between the two. Hide Caption 21 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Members of the environmental activist group 350.org lie on the floor during a protest at the Louvre museum in Paris on Monday, March 12. The group was protesting the museum's sponsorship deal with the oil firm Total. Hide Caption 22 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A worker shovels snow in Boston on Tuesday, March 13. New England was dealing with its third nor'easter in two weeks. Hide Caption 23 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Fireworks explode from a traditional bull figure Thursday, March 8, during the annual San Juan de Dios celebrations in Tultepec, Mexico. Hide Caption 24 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos The wreckage of a private plane is seen after it crashed in Iran's Zagros Mountains on Sunday, March 11. Eleven people were killed. Hide Caption 25 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Birds enjoy plum blossoms in Wuxi, China, on Tuesday, March 13. Hide Caption 26 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos People console each other in front of Rio de Janeiro's City Hall as they pay their respects to city councilwoman Marielle Franco, who was gunned down while sitting in a car on Wednesday, March 14. Franco was 38. Hide Caption 27 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A performer prepares backstage before the final show of Miss International Queen, a transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, on Friday, March 9. Hide Caption 28 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Palestinian security officials inspect a damaged car in Gaza after a bomb detonated near the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah on Tuesday, March 13. No one was injured in the attack. Hide Caption 29 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A person watches the Northern Lights in Utakleiv, Norway, on Friday, March 9. Hide Caption 30 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Students from Dayton, Ohio, gather on the soccer field of the Stivers School for the Arts during the national school walkout on Wednesday, March 14. See more photos from the protests Hide Caption 31 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Stranded boats are seen on a dried-up shore of Switzerland's Lake of Gruyere on Wednesday, March 14. The artificial reservoir's water level is being reduced to make room for melting snow that will soon be coming from the surrounding mountains. Hide Caption 32 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Cardinal Karl Lehmann lies in state at a church in Mainz, Germany, on Tuesday, March 13. He died Sunday at the age of 81. Hide Caption 33 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Fatmata Corneh cries at a memorial constructed for her daughter, Mujey Dumbuya, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, March 11. Mujey, 16, was found dead in Kalamazoo in January. Hide Caption 34 of 35