Start your Monday smart: Here's what's coming this week

(CNN)What did you miss in the world while you were celebrating St. Paddy's Day? Here's a quick look at the news from the past few days and a peek at the week ahead:
The weekend that was
-- March Madness most definitely is upon us. The NCAA men's basketball tournament has already featured the first 1-vs-16 seed upset ever, a stunning buzzer-beater by Michigan and Loyola-Chicago's charming 98-year-old nun. Here's how to stream every game.
-- An ex-FBI deputy director who's been dogged by President Donald Trump got fired 26 hours before he was set to retire.
-- Investigators in Miami continued digging through rubble to try to figure out what caused a deadly bridge collapse near Florida International University. The bodies of all six victims have been recovered.
-- A Cirque du Soleil performer died Saturday night after he fell during a performance in Tampa, Florida.
-- And today was Election Day in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin sailed to a fourth term as expected, with almost 74% of the vote.
Last week in photos
And the week ahead
Monday:
-- A memorial service honors three women killed at a California veterans home.
-- Time zones and daylight savings turn 100 years old.
Tuesday:
-- President Trump meets with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.
-- The Fed meets on interest rates.
-- Puerto Rico marks six months since Hurricane Maria hit.
Wednesday:
-- Melania Trump participates in the International Women of Courage Celebration.
-- Actress Rose McGowan is due in court for a hearing on a drug charge.
-- A vigil honors the Miami bridge collapse victims.
Thursday:
-- It's World Water Day, which focuses on how to help the 2.1 billion people who live without safe drinking water at home.
Friday:
-- David and Louise Turpin, accused of torturing their 13 children, are due in court.
-- The US Postal Service unveils a Mr. Rogers stamp.
Saturday:
-- Students, their supporters and some music superstars gather in Washington and other cities for the March for Our Lives event to raise awareness of gun violence.
-- The World Wildlife Fund marks Earth Hour, when landmarks and everyday folks switch off lights to protect the planet.