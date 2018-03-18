(CNN) Two polio workers were killed in an attack in a tribal area of Pakistan on Saturday, according to a local official.

The workers, both men, were killed during inspections when their team of four came under fire by unknown assailants, Mehmood Aslman, the political agent for Mohmand Agency, told CNN.

Mohmand Agency, a district in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas, borders Afghanistan in the country's mountainous northwest region. Because of communication difficulties in the area, authorities did not learn of the attack until Sunday morning.

No groups have come forward to claim responsibility for the attack.