Fourth winter storm in 3 weeks to hit New England and mid-Atlantic

(CNN) Spring begins Tuesday, but winter isn't ready to retire just yet.

A low-pressure system moving across the Southeast on Sunday and Monday is expected to develop into yet another nor'easter beginning Tuesday, according to CNN meteorologist Jenn Varian. This incoming storm, which will bring rain and snow across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, will be the fourth storm to ravage the East Coast in three weeks.

The system is still far enough out that models are still highly uncertain of the exact location of the storm, Varian said.

"If the storm remains too far east off of the coast, then it will not reach Boston/other New England coastal cities," Varian said. "Snowfall accumulations at this time are with very low confidence."

For now, the storm is looking to directly impact the mid-Atlantic, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said. Washington is expected to get 4 to 6 inches of snow starting Tuesday, while southern New England is forecast to get 2 to 4 inches.